Here are the top Institutional holders of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is -35.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.49 and a high of $99.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $50.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.36% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.41% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.4% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.76, the stock is -24.33% and -32.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 18.57% at the moment leaves the stock -29.05% off its SMA200. LPLA registered -19.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.11.

The stock witnessed a -37.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.14%, and is -10.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has around 4343 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $5.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.75% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is at an average rating of 2.50.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Top Institutional Holders

457 institutions hold shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), with 616.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 97.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.34M, and float is at 78.81M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 97.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 9.64 million shares valued at $889.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.11% of the LPLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.41 million shares valued at $867.92 million to account for 11.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.94 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $363.22 million, while Samlyn Capital, LLC holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $317.68 million.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oroschakoff Michelle, the company’s Managing Director. SEC filings show that Oroschakoff Michelle sold 558 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $84.86 per share for a total of $47352.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10749.0 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Kalbaugh John Andrew (Managing Director) sold a total of 456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $84.86 per share for $38696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30656.0 shares of the LPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Audette Matthew J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 937 shares at an average price of $84.86 for $79514.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -25.23% down over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is 6.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.72% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.