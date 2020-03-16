Here are the top Institutional holders of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) shares

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is -28.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.02 and a high of $110.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $63.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.01% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $76.05, the stock is -13.51% and -22.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 20.64% at the moment leaves the stock -20.81% off its SMA200. NTRS registered -19.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.97.

The stock witnessed a -25.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.78%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 19800 employees, a market worth around $16.58B and $6.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.68% and -31.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.58 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Top Institutional Holders

950 institutions hold shares in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 86.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.01M, and float is at 207.92M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 85.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.6 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.45% of the NTRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.55 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 11.62 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $1.23 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 9.25 million with a market value of $982.92 million.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWNE ROBERT P, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that BROWNE ROBERT P sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $72.31 per share for a total of $325395.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34320.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that BROWNE ROBERT P (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 3,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $104.07 per share for $385892.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43767.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Cherecwich Peter (President/C&IS) disposed off 32,403 shares at an average price of $103.19 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 28,664 shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -35.31% down over the past 12 months. BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is -41.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.53% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.