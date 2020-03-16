Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is -20.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is -33.42% and -43.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 26.69% at the moment leaves the stock 43.17% off its SMA200. SAVA registered 235.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 238.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.90.

The stock witnessed a -47.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.94%, and is -31.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.13% over the week and 12.63% over the month.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $72.07M. Fwd P/E is 30.59. Distance from 52-week low is 313.00% and -62.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13. The EPS is expected to grow by 66.30% this year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.19% while institutional investors hold 49.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.45M, and float is at 13.74M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 39.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 1.74 million shares valued at $9.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.10% of the SAVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.02 million shares valued at $5.28 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 452246.0 shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $2.35 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 285214.0 with a market value of $1.48 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARBIER REMI, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BARBIER REMI bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $553000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 26 that BARBIER REMI (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 26 and was made at $4.15 per share for $41500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 968855.0 shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, ROBERTSON SANFORD (Director) acquired 423,788 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $932334.0. The insider now directly holds 662,623 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).