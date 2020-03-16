Here is a breakdown of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock performance

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -42.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.87, the stock is -19.72% and -30.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.12 million and changing 19.95% at the moment leaves the stock -40.18% off its SMA200. CLF registered -50.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a -35.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.85%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.12% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 2372 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.63 and Fwd P/E is 6.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.56% and -57.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $118.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), with 5.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 86.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.12M, and float is at 266.61M with Short Float at 39.45%. Institutions hold 85.00% of the Float.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koci Keith, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koci Keith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $102248.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 124649.0 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Fisher Robert P Jr (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $4.00 per share for $40000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 134030.0 shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Miller Janet L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.45 for $22246.0. The insider now directly holds 29,730 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -72.60% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -32.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.92% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 103.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.77.