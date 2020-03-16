Here is a breakdown of the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) stock performance

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is -26.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $42.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The IIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.69% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $24.84, the stock is -19.78% and -27.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 17.45% at the moment leaves the stock -28.29% off its SMA200. IIVI registered -35.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.60.

The stock witnessed a -33.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.18%, and is -16.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.48% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has around 12487 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.74% and -42.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

II-VI Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $580.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.60% year-over-year.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.47% while institutional investors hold 97.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.40M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 11.64%. Institutions hold 92.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.73 million shares valued at $361.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.79% of the IIVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.35 million shares valued at $314.8 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.28 million shares representing 9.09% and valued at over $278.67 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $108.99 million.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koeppen Christopher, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Koeppen Christopher sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $36.10 per share for a total of $18050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15380.0 shares.

II-VI Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that PELAEZ MARC Y E (Director) sold a total of 7,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $37.83 per share for $298864.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64082.0 shares of the IIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Xia Howard H. (Director) disposed off 9,300 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $353400.0. The insider now directly holds 28,764 shares of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -33.37% down over the past 12 months. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -8.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.8.