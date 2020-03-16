Here is a breakdown of the Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) stock performance

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is 13.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is -29.78% and -22.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 30.29% at the moment leaves the stock 24.20% off its SMA200. SELB registered 22.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.19.

The stock witnessed a -33.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.32%, and is -29.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.41% over the week and 12.47% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $133.33M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.72% and -43.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-406.40%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25. The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -89.40% year-over-year.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB), with 27.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.51% while institutional investors hold 159.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.20M, and float is at 33.01M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 109.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 8.62 million shares valued at $20.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.92% of the SELB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 5.25 million shares valued at $12.51 million to account for 13.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 4.6 million shares representing 12.22% and valued at over $10.94 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 11.74% of the shares totaling 4.42 million with a market value of $10.51 million.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunn Carsten, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brunn Carsten sold 3,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $13011.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78477.0 shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Brunn Carsten (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $1.53 per share for $21809.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70914.0 shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, SPRINGER TIMOTHY A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $17415.0. The insider now directly holds 86,418 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -13.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 797860.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.