Here is a breakdown of the ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) stock performance

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is -64.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $10.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZAGG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is -57.96% and -61.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 20.16% at the moment leaves the stock -58.64% off its SMA200. ZAGG registered -68.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -54.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.04.

The stock witnessed a -65.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.93%, and is -54.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.38% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $86.64M and $498.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.36 and Fwd P/E is 2.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.66% and -73.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZAGG Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $92.65M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in ZAGG Inc (ZAGG), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.66% while institutional investors hold 104.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.67M, and float is at 27.44M with Short Float at 19.56%. Institutions hold 98.36% of the Float.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 51.29% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -11.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.66% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 5.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.14.