Institutional Interest CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Reaches 500 Major Investors

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) is -57.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $14.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPLG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is -42.44% and -50.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 32.06% at the moment leaves the stock -56.61% off its SMA200. CPLG registered -67.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.31.

The stock witnessed a -54.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.01%, and is -32.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.77% over the week and 9.68% over the month.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $263.92M and $841.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.04% and -68.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $158.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 92.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.78M, and float is at 56.01M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 90.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 17.59 million shares valued at $187.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.68% of the CPLG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.76 million shares valued at $61.53 million to account for 10.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 4.9 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $52.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $33.23 million.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times.