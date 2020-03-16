Institutional Interest Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -53.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 51.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -30.41% and -43.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing 22.30% at the moment leaves the stock -53.51% off its SMA200. WPG registered -68.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.64.

The stock witnessed a -42.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.42%, and is -27.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.77% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has around 851 employees, a market worth around $340.88M and $661.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.86% and -70.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is at an average rating of 4.00.

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $170.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 90.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.52M, and float is at 184.87M with Short Float at 40.70%. Institutions hold 89.09% of the Float.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONFORTI LOUIS G, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CONFORTI LOUIS G bought 46,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $100440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 925990.0 shares.

Washington Prime Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) bought a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $2.29 per share for $106943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 221700.0 shares of the WPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.59 for $129350.0. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -0.86% down over the past 12 months. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is -34.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 66.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.98.