Institutional Interest WillScot Corporation (WSC) Reaches 500 Major Investors

WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) is -33.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $12.29, the stock is -26.73% and -31.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 18.17% at the moment leaves the stock -24.22% off its SMA200. WSC registered 14.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.21.

The stock witnessed a -36.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.88%, and is -16.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.49% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.73% and -37.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

WillScot Corporation (WSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WillScot Corporation (WSC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WillScot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $265.06M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in WillScot Corporation (WSC), with 52.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.35% while institutional investors hold 104.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.73M, and float is at 58.10M with Short Float at 11.09%. Institutions hold 55.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 7.75 million shares valued at $143.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the WSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.02 million shares valued at $92.82 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.82 million shares representing 3.46% and valued at over $70.57 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $65.66 million.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at WillScot Corporation (WSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

WillScot Corporation (WSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WillScot Corporation (WSC) that is trading 14.33% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.11.