Investing action plan for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) And Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares are -35.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.49% or $2.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.68% down YTD and -34.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.79% and -35.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 30, 2019, Sandler O’Neill recommended the AEL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 10, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AEL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.44. The forecasts give the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.9% or 23.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.70% in the current quarter to $1.2, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.92, up 2.00% from $5.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 409,585 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 280,874. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 191,335 and 98,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bhalla Anant, a CEO & President at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $78000.0 at $19.50 per share on Mar 09. The CEO & President had earlier bought another 5,500 AEL shares valued at $89650.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $16.30 per share. Bhalla Anant (CEO & President) bought 4,500 shares at $22.25 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $100125.0 while RICHARDSON DEBRA J, (Director) sold 1,962 shares on Feb 20 for $65173.0 with each share fetching $33.22.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), on the other hand, is trading around $23.07 with a market cap of $2.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HWC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 75.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.92 million. This represented a 71.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $285.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $351.95 million, significantly lower than the $449.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $309.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Hancock Whitney Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 122,184 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,555 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 852.3k shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90% with a share float percentage of 86.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hancock Whitney Corporation having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.45 million shares worth more than $458.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $378.75 million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.