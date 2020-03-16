Investing action plan for CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) And Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares are -23.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.05% or $0.84 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.86% down YTD and -27.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.46% and -33.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, MoffettNathanson recommended the CTL stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $10.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.25. The forecasts give the CenturyLink Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.75% or -1.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.43, down -3.00% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,087,529 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 692,735. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,769,057 and 532,063 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dev Indraneel, a EVP and CFO at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $270000.0 at $9.00 per share on Mar 12. The Lead Independent Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CTL shares valued at $92499.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $9.25 per share. SIEGEL LAURIE (Director) sold 3,072 shares at $14.00 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $43017.0 while HANKS WILLIAM BRUCE, (Lead Independent Director) bought 10,000 shares on May 30 for $106300.0 with each share fetching $10.63.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), on the other hand, is trading around $8.03 with a market cap of $2.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMKR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $105.08 million. This represented a 91.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.18 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.7 billion from $4.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $563.85 million, significantly lower than the $663.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $91.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Amkor Technology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 12,981,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,334,918 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 136.56M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.80% with a share float percentage of 104.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amkor Technology Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 18.05 million shares worth more than $234.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.29 million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.