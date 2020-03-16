Investing action plan for DaVita Inc. (DVA) And Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) shares are 1.23% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.28% or $7.7 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.75% down YTD and 4.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.20% and -12.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, Raymond James recommended the DVA stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DVA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.80. The forecasts give the DaVita Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.67% or -1.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.09, up 2.20% from $5.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.51 and $1.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 290,357 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,819. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 40,254 in purchases and sales respectively.

NEHRA JOHN M, a Director at the company, sold 11,806 shares worth $950265.0 at $80.49 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier sold another 7,694 DVA shares valued at $621214.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $80.74 per share.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), on the other hand, is trading around $4.79 with a market cap of $642.10M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GOL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $50.65 million. This represented a 94.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $936.39 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.74 billion from $3.62 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $245.64 million while total current assets were at $1.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $438.87 million, significantly higher than the $322.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $287.24 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 64.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.10% with a share float percentage of 79.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company.