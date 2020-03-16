Investing action plan for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) And Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) shares are -21.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.65% or $2.75 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.20% down YTD and -24.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.42% and -26.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the SRC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 06, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the SRC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.67. The forecasts give the Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.14% or 14.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -92.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.18, up 15.40% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 133,824 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 91,798. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 97,839 and 36,647 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 10,648 SRC shares valued at $487572.0 on Aug 08. The shares were sold at $45.79 per share.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), on the other hand, is trading around $8.55 with a market cap of $2.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Farfetch Limited (FTCH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTCH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -38.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $302.65 million. This represented a 20.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $382.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.23 billion from $2.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$126.64 million, significantly lower than the -$116.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$166.15 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.53% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 170.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 39.24 million shares worth more than $406.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 15.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 28.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.53 million and represent 11.04% of shares outstanding.