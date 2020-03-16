Investors have great interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), CDW Corporation (CDW)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) shares are -7.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.85% or $1.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.37% down YTD and -8.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.63% and -18.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the AQN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 10, 2020. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), on the other hand, is trading around $101.30 with a market cap of $14.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CDW Corporation (CDW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $494.1 million. This represented a 89.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.0 billion from $7.7 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.03 billion, significantly higher than the $905.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $790.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 88 times at CDW Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 283,537 shares. Insider sales totaled 269,297 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.29M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 141.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CDW Corporation having a total of 947 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.15 million shares worth more than $2.45 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.