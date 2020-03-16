Investors have great interest in Alteryx Inc. (AYX), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares are 3.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.22% or $7.84 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.55% down YTD and 4.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.10% and -29.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the AYX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AYX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $103.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $162.23. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.39.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 34.90% from $0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 162 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,054,494 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,030,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,599 and 523,674 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cory Charles, a Director at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $366175.0 at $146.47 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 13,000 AYX shares valued at $1.51 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $116.14 per share. Jones Robert Scott (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,599 shares at $143.10 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $228817.0 while HORING JEFF, (Director) sold 46,450 shares on Mar 04 for $6.71 million with each share fetching $144.44.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), on the other hand, is trading around $72.25 with a market cap of $5.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LITE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $115.0 million. This represented a 74.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $457.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.22 billion from $2.87 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $230.6 million while total current assets were at $1.88 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $249.8 million, significantly higher than the $159.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $249.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Lumentum Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 41,382 shares. Insider sales totaled 271,692 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 356.32k shares after the latest sales, with -28.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.70% with a share float percentage of 74.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumentum Holdings Inc. having a total of 500 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $791.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $749.23 million and represent 12.65% of shares outstanding.