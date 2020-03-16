Investors have great interest in MetLife Inc. (MET), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) shares are -37.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.83% or $3.63 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.07% down YTD and -34.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.50% and -39.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the MET stock is a In-line, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 07, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.58. The forecasts give the MetLife Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.5% or 15.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.50% in the current quarter to $1.49, up from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.08, up 0.40% from $6.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.41 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 118 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 244,745 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,082. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 208,599 and 125,082 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCallion John D., a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,378 shares worth $275176.0 at $51.17 per share on Dec 23. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 14,200 MET shares valued at $732649.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $51.60 per share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), on the other hand, is trading around $46.19 with a market cap of $39.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.25 billion. This represented a 81.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $90.81 billion from $67.6 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.06 billion, significantly higher than the $460.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $674.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 554,919 shares. Insider sales totaled 295,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 195.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.10% with a share float percentage of 690.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. having a total of 1,772 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.45 million shares worth more than $4.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 52.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.08 billion and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.