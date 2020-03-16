Investors have great interest in Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares are 7.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.54% or $16.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.51% down YTD and 14.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.90% and 0.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the MOH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 30, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MOH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $146.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $157.20. The forecasts give the Molina Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $206.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $125.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.96% or -17.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $2.8, down from the $3.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.69, up 9.30% from $11.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.94 and $3.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 103,341 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,085. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 92,514 and 30,873 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROMNEY RONNA, a Director at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $151145.0 at $151.15 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 375 MOH shares valued at $56134.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $149.69 per share. WOLF DALE B (Director) sold 3,500 shares at $135.51 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $474270.0 while ROMNEY RONNA, (Director) sold 375 shares on Nov 08 for $45739.0 with each share fetching $121.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR), on the other hand, is trading around $34.59 with a market cap of $4.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.71 million. This represented a 88.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $110.76 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $245.53 million, significantly higher than the $210.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$201.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 90,005 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,574 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 125.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.24 million shares worth more than $798.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $794.48 million and represent 15.07% of shares outstanding.