Investors have great interest in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are 2.35% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.34% or $24.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.86% down YTD and 10.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.47% and -11.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NVDA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on February 25, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NVDA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $240.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $303.15. The forecasts give the NVIDIA Corporation stock a price target range of $360.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $230.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.1% or -4.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.20% in the current quarter to $1.7, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.83, up 22.20% from $5.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.74 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 116 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,732,796 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,431,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,808 and 198,703 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kress Colette, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $1.1 million at $276.21 per share on Feb 24. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 NVDA shares valued at $540992.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $270.50 per share. Drell Persis (Director) sold 160 shares at $315.73 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $50517.0 while SEAWELL A BROOKE, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 18 for $5.76 million with each share fetching $287.91.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), on the other hand, is trading around $62.91 with a market cap of $14.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $153.8 million. This represented a 96.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.77 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.78 billion from $23.65 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.6 million while total current assets were at $14.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.86 billion, significantly higher than the $1.72 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.75 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Omnicom Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 10,317 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,003 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 215.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omnicom Group Inc. having a total of 1,134 institutions that hold shares in the company.