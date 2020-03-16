Investors have great interest in STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) shares are -23.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.96% or $3.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.75% down YTD and -21.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.09% and -27.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the STAG stock is a Top Pick, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 27, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the STAG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.64. The forecasts give the STAG Industrial Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.81% or 16.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 20.30% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,101 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 981. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,155 and 981 in purchases and sales respectively.

King David G, a EVP and Director-Real Estate at the company, sold 30,000 shares worth $939738.0 at $31.32 per share on Jan 08. The COO and EVP had earlier sold another 51,212 STAG shares valued at $1.6 million on Jan 08. The shares were sold at $31.32 per share. Crooker William R (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 26,952 shares at $31.32 per share on Jan 08 for a total of $844261.0 while Butcher Benjamin S, (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 95,067 shares on Jan 08 for $2.98 million with each share fetching $31.32.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), on the other hand, is trading around $65.59 with a market cap of $6.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LAMR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $167.25 million. This represented a 63.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $462.66 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.94 billion from $5.93 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $630.87 million, significantly higher than the $564.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $489.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 65,360 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,981 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 810.15k shares after the latest sales, with 14.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.10% with a share float percentage of 85.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) having a total of 560 institutions that hold shares in the company.