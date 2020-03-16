Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) And Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Saying Scary Stuff?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) shares are -9.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.86% or $2.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.95% down YTD and -11.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.75% and -8.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 11, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IRM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IRM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.44. The forecasts give the Iron Mountain Incorporated stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.29% or -61.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.19, up 2.70% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 360,633 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 227,194. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 252,646 and 140,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

Meaney William L, a President and CEO at the company, sold 6,434 shares worth $220944.0 at $34.34 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier sold another 2,735 IRM shares valued at $85458.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $31.25 per share. Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold 33,870 shares at $34.03 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $1.15 million while BAILEY CLARK H, (Director) sold 15,555 shares on Feb 14 for $509691.0 with each share fetching $32.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), on the other hand, is trading around $31.87 with a market cap of $3.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 83.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.03 million. This represented a 94.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $315.42 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $717.77 million, significantly higher than the $540.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $682.62 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Western Alliance Bancorporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 323,430 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,908 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.91M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 94.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Alliance Bancorporation having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $388.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.63 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.