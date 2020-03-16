Is Azul S.A. (AZUL) a good stock to buy now?

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -63.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $44.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.1% off its average median price target of $198.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.59% off the consensus price target high of $286.73 offered by analysts, but current levels are 88.0% higher than the price target low of $129.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.52, the stock is -49.44% and -58.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 24.96% at the moment leaves the stock -58.33% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -51.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -59.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.18.

The stock witnessed a -62.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.92%, and is -37.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.98% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 12392 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.42% and -65.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is at an average rating of 2.10.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $647.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), holding a 41.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 7.55M with Short Float at 84.85%. Institutions hold 41.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.41 million shares valued at $274.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.09% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.3 million shares valued at $183.88 million to account for 12.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.01 million shares representing 11.31% and valued at over $171.47 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 9.67% of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $146.7 million.