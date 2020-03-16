Markets

Is Azul S.A. (AZUL) a good stock to buy now?

By Andrew Francis

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -63.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $44.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.1% off its average median price target of $198.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.59% off the consensus price target high of $286.73 offered by analysts, but current levels are 88.0% higher than the price target low of $129.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.52, the stock is -49.44% and -58.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 24.96% at the moment leaves the stock -58.33% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -51.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -59.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.18.

The stock witnessed a -62.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.92%, and is -37.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.98% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 12392 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.42% and -65.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is at an average rating of 2.10.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $647.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), holding a 41.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 7.55M with Short Float at 84.85%. Institutions hold 41.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.41 million shares valued at $274.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.09% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.3 million shares valued at $183.88 million to account for 12.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.01 million shares representing 11.31% and valued at over $171.47 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 9.67% of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $146.7 million.

Markets

Check out this: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is on the verge of a huge rally

Winifred Gerald - 0
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) turns bearish with loss of -8.52 points

Andrew Francis - 0
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -35.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.14 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Vs. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Those Ticking Clocks

Richard Addington - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -82.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -45.74% or -$6.07 lower in...
Read more

Read More

Is Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) a good stock to buy now?

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is -1.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.13 and a...
Read more

Is Materion Corporation (MTRN) a good stock to buy now?

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is -1.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of...
Read more

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) picks momentum as shares drop -42.64%

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is -72.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.58 and a high...
Read more

Recent

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM), WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares are -1.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.89% or $2.37 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Analysts suggest Viad Corp (VVI) could spike 23.11% in a year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) is -0.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.67 and a high of...
Read more

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.65 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us