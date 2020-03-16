Is Cosan Limited (CZZ) a good stock to buy now?

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) is -36.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.83 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $97.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.55% off the consensus price target high of $99.65 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 84.93% higher than the price target low of $95.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is -23.02% and -31.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 24.25% at the moment leaves the stock -14.68% off its SMA200. CZZ registered 26.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.89.

The stock witnessed a -36.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.93%, and is -14.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.60% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) has around 30369 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.36 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.96% and -39.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cosan Limited (CZZ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cosan Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.59. The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.01% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 289.70% year-over-year.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Cosan Limited (CZZ), with 34.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.55% while institutional investors hold 69.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.61M, and float is at 105.96M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 58.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.0 million shares valued at $205.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.71% of the CZZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nucleo Capital LTDA with 7.44 million shares valued at $169.84 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Martin Currie Limitied which holds 4.41 million shares representing 3.29% and valued at over $100.76 million, while Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $81.25 million.

Cosan Limited (CZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -58.80% down over the past 12 months. Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is 24.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.