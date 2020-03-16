Is iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Getting More Institutional Investors?

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) is 183.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The IFMK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 123.90% and 134.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 33.72% at the moment leaves the stock 1.04% off its SMA200. IFMK registered -10.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1400.

The stock witnessed a 165.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 200.97%, and is 71.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.61% over the week and 20.63% over the month.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $17.00M and $99.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.24% and -62.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.50%).

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in iFresh Inc. (IFMK), with 9.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.55% while institutional investors hold 1.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.78M, and float is at 8.50M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 50723.0 shares valued at $20578.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the IFMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36399.0 shares valued at $14767.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 20626.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $8367.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 10664.0 with a market value of $4326.0.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walder Jay, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walder Jay sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $3066.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

iFresh Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that Walder Jay (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $1.22 per share for $1222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the IFMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02, Walder Jay (Director) disposed off 645 shares at an average price of $1.17 for $755.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of iFresh Inc. (IFMK).