Is Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) a good stock to buy now?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is -72.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $9.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is -68.94% and -73.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing 17.55% at the moment leaves the stock -85.64% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -92.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.45.

The stock witnessed a -75.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.12%, and is -59.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.39% over the week and 14.42% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $65.38M and $2.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.62. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.22% and -92.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is at an average rating of 2.40.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $486.8M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 5.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 83.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.56M, and float is at 85.78M with Short Float at 19.43%. Institutions hold 78.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 7.95 million shares valued at $18.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 7.67 million shares valued at $17.94 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.35 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $12.51 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $9.98 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Creekmuir William S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Creekmuir William S. bought 25,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $2.32 per share for a total of $59717.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55471.0 shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that HARRISON JAMES M (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $2.32 per share for $232000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 645458.0 shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MATTHEWS NORMAN S (Director) acquired 212,500 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $493000.0. The insider now directly holds 406,989 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -10.52% down over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -25.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.5.