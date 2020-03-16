Is there a cornucopia of returns in F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) And Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are -24.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.50% or $7.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.20% down YTD and -24.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.65% and -16.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FFIV stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Needham had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 10, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the FFIV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $105.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $147.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.41.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $2.14, down from the $2.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.54, up 6.40% from $10.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.07 and $2.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 149,689 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 83,575. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,991 and 18,585 in purchases and sales respectively.

WHITE ANA MARIA, a EVP and Chief HR Officer at the company, sold 737 shares worth $89318.0 at $121.19 per share on Feb 03. The EVP and Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 2,675 FFIV shares valued at $320706.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $119.89 per share. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL (EVP, Worldwide Sales) sold 314 shares at $121.19 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $38054.0 while SPRAGUE KARA LYNN, (EVP & GM, Application Services) sold 679 shares on Feb 03 for $82289.0 with each share fetching $121.19.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), on the other hand, is trading around $335.50 with a market cap of $169.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $360.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADBE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.7 billion. This represented a 44.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.96 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.21 billion from $20.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.48 billion while total current assets were at $6.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.32 billion, significantly higher than the $1.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.23 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at Adobe Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 598,444 shares. Insider sales totaled 400,806 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 67 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 53.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 476.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adobe Inc. having a total of 2,377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.58 million shares worth more than $12.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 35.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.7 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.