Is there a cornucopia of returns in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) And Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) shares are -58.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.87% or $2.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.75% down YTD and -56.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.35% and -57.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Cowen recommended the MPC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $24.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.20. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.3.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.40% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.53, up 7.00% from $4.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.93 and $3.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 379,009 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 337,151 and 217,794 in purchases and sales respectively.

Templin Donald C., a Pres., Refining, Mktg & Supply at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $253697.0 at $50.74 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier bought another 12,500 MPC shares valued at $601750.0 on Jun 11. The shares were bought at $48.14 per share.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.08 with a market cap of $688.49M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $222.81 million. This represented a 82.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.56 billion from $5.71 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.78 million while total current assets were at $1.17 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $229.61 million, significantly higher than the $82.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $108.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,838 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.43M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 44.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.05 million shares worth more than $528.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 49.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.45 million and represent 13.28% of shares outstanding.