Is there a cornucopia of returns in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) And Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) shares are -25.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.92% or $3.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.12% down YTD and -23.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.25% and -22.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 11, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the NJR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 08, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NJR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.67. The forecasts give the New Jersey Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.74% or 8.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.10% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.09, up 1.50% from $1.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 145,510 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 165,891. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,992 and 6,303 in purchases and sales respectively.

DOWNES LAURENCE M, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 22,000 shares worth $990057.0 at $45.00 per share on Aug 13. The Senior VP and CFO had earlier sold another 3,503 NJR shares valued at $151680.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $43.30 per share. TRICE DAVID A (Director) sold 12,000 shares at $49.74 per share on May 16 for a total of $596893.0 while HOWARD M WILLIAM JR, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Mar 25 for $50172.0 with each share fetching $50.17.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $49.67M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TEUM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.99 million. This represented a 44.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $246.87 million from $236.95 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.44 million, significantly lower than the $953000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Pareteum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 150,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.63M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.80% with a share float percentage of 107.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pareteum Corporation having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company.