Is there a cornucopia of returns in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are -33.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.53% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.63% down YTD and -41.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.42% and -26.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 14, 2015, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the VUZI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 28, 2016.

The stock currently trades at $1.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.67. The forecasts give the Vuzix Corporation stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.86% or 61.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.77, down -12.30% from -$0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 100,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,750 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP), on the other hand, is trading around $26.90 with a market cap of $4.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HPP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.01 million. This represented a 99.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $215.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $288.01 million, significantly higher than the $214.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$97.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 202,119 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,085 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 152.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.55 million shares worth more than $848.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $717.7 million and represent 12.32% of shares outstanding.