Is Vale S.A. (VALE) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -34.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $13.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 20.18% higher than the price target low of $10.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -15.39% and -25.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.11 million and changing 21.51% at the moment leaves the stock -26.66% off its SMA200. VALE registered -32.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.08.

The stock witnessed a -28.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.02%, and is -8.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.00% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 71149 employees, a market worth around $49.06B and $32.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.55. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.62% and -37.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $7.74B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

477 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 19.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.64B, and float is at 3.99B with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 19.07% of the Float.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -20.67% down over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is -39.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.