It makes sense to watch Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) And Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are -24.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.94% or $8.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.45% down YTD and -18.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.78% and -24.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Cowen recommended the CRUS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Reiterated the stock as a Hold on January 30, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CRUS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.63. The forecasts give the Cirrus Logic Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.1% or 4.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.80% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.83, up 6.80% from $2.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 70 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 760,261 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 855,278. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 235,004 and 284,298 in purchases and sales respectively.

CASE THURMAN K, a VP & CFO at the company, sold 18,642 shares worth $1.43 million at $76.62 per share on Feb 10. The Senior VP of Supply Chain had earlier sold another 6,197 CRUS shares valued at $502269.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $81.05 per share. ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD (Senior VP of Supply Chain) sold 5,910 shares at $78.49 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $463894.0 while FLUKE BRADLEY J, (VP & GM, MEMS Division) sold 11,000 shares on Feb 04 for $866764.0 with each share fetching $78.80.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), on the other hand, is trading around $51.14 with a market cap of $34.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 45.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.55 billion. This represented a 48.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.77 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.22 billion, significantly higher than the $4.79 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.14 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.10% with a share float percentage of 639.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank of Montreal having a total of 761 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 55.48 million shares worth more than $4.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 21.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.