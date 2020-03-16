It makes sense to watch Commercial Metals Company (CMC) And Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) shares are -31.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.14% or $1.64 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.98% down YTD and -32.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.18% and -28.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CMC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 26, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.03. The forecasts give the Commercial Metals Company stock a price target range of $29.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.29% or 20.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.20% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.54, up 0.20% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 506,657 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 170,449. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,415 and 2,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.94 with a market cap of $2.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FULT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 74.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.28 million. This represented a 72.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $202.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $127.71 million, significantly lower than the $296.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $94.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Fulton Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 9,591 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.76M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.20% with a share float percentage of 162.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulton Financial Corporation having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.69 million shares worth more than $343.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.7 million and represent 9.59% of shares outstanding.