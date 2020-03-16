It makes sense to watch Fortis Inc. (FTS) And American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) shares are -8.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.24% or $3.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.47% down YTD and -6.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.38% and -13.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, CIBC recommended the FTS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the FTS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.16. The forecasts give the Fortis Inc. stock a price target range of $48.29 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.29. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.72% or 8.45%.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG), on the other hand, is trading around $28.50 with a market cap of $26.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American International Group Inc. (AIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $216.0 million. This represented a 98.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.81 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$928.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at American International Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 209,989 shares. Insider sales totaled 81,705 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06M shares after the latest sales, with 24.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 872.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American International Group Inc. having a total of 1,162 institutions that hold shares in the company.