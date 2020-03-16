It makes sense to watch Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) And Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares are -37.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.78% or $1.66 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.97% down YTD and -32.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.24% and -40.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, UBS recommended the IR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 09, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the IR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $131.33. The forecasts give the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.89% or 20.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.40% in the current quarter to $0.56, down from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.21, down -18.40% from $6.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.63 and $1.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 21,816. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 294,624 and 20,265 in purchases and sales respectively.

AVEDON MARCIA J, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 9,906 shares worth $1.44 million at $145.79 per share on Feb 20. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 62,518 IR shares valued at $9.11 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $145.78 per share. AVEDON MARCIA J (Executive Vice President) sold 925 shares at $144.36 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $133536.0 while AVEDON MARCIA J, (Executive Vice President) sold 1,004 shares on Feb 10 for $143725.0 with each share fetching $143.15.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.38 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.87 million. This represented a 80.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $51.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $75.0 million, significantly higher than the $68.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$99.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Independence Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 293,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 77,955 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 776.38k shares after the latest sales, with 60.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 101.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Independence Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.35 million shares worth more than $230.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.4 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.