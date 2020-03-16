It makes sense to watch MBIA Inc. (MBI) And Seagate Technology plc (STX)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) shares are -26.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.92% or $0.62 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.32% down YTD and -25.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.50% and -27.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 25, 2016, Keefe Bruyette recommended the MBI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 05, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $6.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.78.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -468.20% in the current quarter to -$0.2, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.69, down -16.40% from -$0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 802,320 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 255,751. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 736,029 and 202,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

VAUGHAN RICHARD C, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $20200.0 at $10.10 per share on Nov 12. The Director had earlier sold another 4,787 MBI shares valued at $48157.0 on Nov 13. The shares were sold at $10.06 per share. VAUGHAN RICHARD C (Director) sold 13,213 shares at $10.34 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $136657.0 while Shasta Theodore, (Director) sold 3,900 shares on Aug 28 for $35100.0 with each share fetching $9.00.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), on the other hand, is trading around $48.93 with a market cap of $13.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Seagate Technology plc (STX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $374.0 million. This represented a 86.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.7 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.93 billion from $8.74 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $936.0 million, significantly higher than the $875.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $595.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Seagate Technology plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 684,023 shares. Insider sales totaled 956,429 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 134.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 259.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagate Technology plc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.