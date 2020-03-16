It makes sense to watch Tenneco Inc. (TEN) And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares are -58.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.56% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.83% down YTD and -60.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.28% and -46.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2018, Morgan Stanley recommended the TEN stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on August 14, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $5.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.75. The forecasts give the Tenneco Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.44% or 31.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, down -3.30% from $3.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 544,921 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 59,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 209,989 and 47,051 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hollar Jason M., a Exec. Vice President and CFO at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $37080.0 at $9.27 per share on Aug 08. The Senior Vice President, * had earlier bought another 20,000 TEN shares valued at $189600.0 on Aug 09. The shares were bought at $9.48 per share. Hollar Jason M. (Exec. Vice President and CFO) bought 56,000 shares at $9.45 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $529200.0 while LETHAM DENNIS J, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 07 for $92600.0 with each share fetching $9.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.15 with a market cap of $2.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APLE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.08 million. This represented a 94.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $289.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $381.67 million, significantly lower than the $404.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $306.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 688,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,288 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.75M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 209.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.72 million shares worth more than $515.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.03 million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.