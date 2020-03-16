It makes sense to watch WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) And Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) shares are 7.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.49% or $7.78 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.88% down YTD and 11.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.06% and -1.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Barclays recommended the WEC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 13, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WEC stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $99.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.20. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -4.43.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $1.33, up from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.74, up 6.30% from $3.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 792,535 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 795,401. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 215,093 and 183,616 in purchases and sales respectively.

Metcalfe Tom, a Pres. WI Utilities at the company, sold 8,835 shares worth $901832.0 at $102.07 per share on Feb 25. The EVP WEC Infrastructure had earlier sold another 5,285 WEC shares valued at $535019.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $101.23 per share. Garvin Robert M (Exec Vice President – Ext Affs) sold 33,910 shares at $102.58 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $3.48 million while KLAPPA GALE E, (Executive Chairman) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 12 for $1.01 million with each share fetching $100.61.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), on the other hand, is trading around $18.99 with a market cap of $2.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $87.22 million. This represented a 93.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.37 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.34 billion from $7.15 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $445.18 million, significantly lower than the $494.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $288.06 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Select Medical Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 87,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,314,778 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.40% with a share float percentage of 108.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Select Medical Holdings Corporation having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.36 million shares worth more than $521.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $399.13 million and represent 12.73% of shares outstanding.