Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) And Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Among Headliners

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) shares are -33.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.57% or $1.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.02% down YTD and -33.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.18% and -40.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Citigroup recommended the JHG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 05, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the JHG stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.24.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.50% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 0.90% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.54 for the next year.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), on the other hand, is trading around $34.69 with a market cap of $25.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aflac Incorporated (AFL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AFL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $276.0 million. This represented a 95.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.6 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.46 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Aflac Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,264,785 shares. Insider sales totaled 847,997 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 56.46M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.20% with a share float percentage of 665.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aflac Incorporated having a total of 1,419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.8 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 56.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 billion and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.