KLA Corporation (KLAC) Vs. Rexnord Corporation (RXN): Those Ticking Clocks

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares are -18.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.96% or $20.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.21% down YTD and -13.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.62% and -17.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Cowen recommended the KLAC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 28, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the KLAC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $145.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $189.73. The forecasts give the KLA Corporation stock a price target range of $215.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $145.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.39% or -0.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.10% in the current quarter to $2.48, up from the $1.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.27, up 27.30% from $8.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.25 and $2.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 92 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 150 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 487,947 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 471,762. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,999 and 25,135 in purchases and sales respectively.

Little Teri A., a EVP, CLO and Secretary at the company, sold 3,877 shares worth $602021.0 at $155.28 per share on Feb 25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 1,418 KLAC shares valued at $222754.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $157.09 per share. BARNHOLT EDWARD W (Chairman of the Board) sold 2,797 shares at $168.90 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $472402.0 while Khan Ahmad A., (President, Semi Proc. Control) sold 3,754 shares on Feb 19 for $646476.0 with each share fetching $172.21.

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), on the other hand, is trading around $25.39 with a market cap of $3.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rexnord Corporation (RXN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RXN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $114.1 million. This represented a 76.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $491.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.26 billion from $3.31 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $174.7 million, significantly higher than the $145.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $149.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Rexnord Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 828,312 shares. Insider sales totaled 920,986 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 906.26k shares after the latest sales, with 15.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 120.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rexnord Corporation having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 15.87 million shares worth more than $517.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.28 million and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.