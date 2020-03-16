Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) is -26.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $8.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The CALA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -36.28% and -34.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 17.65% at the moment leaves the stock -9.08% off its SMA200. CALA registered -34.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.61.

The stock witnessed a -36.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is -32.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.82% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $280.81M. Distance from 52-week low is 71.43% and -47.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $1.45M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.70% this year.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), with 439.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 78.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.86M, and float is at 63.06M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 77.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 9.56 million shares valued at $54.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.78% of the CALA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 9.49 million shares valued at $54.18 million to account for 17.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 6.93 million shares representing 12.90% and valued at over $39.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.64% of the shares totaling 4.11 million with a market value of $23.45 million.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Orford Keith, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Orford Keith sold 3,021 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $24168.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8541.0 shares.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Orford Keith (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,021 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $6.00 per share for $18126.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11562.0 shares of the CALA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) acquired 191,954 shares at an average price of $3.91 for $750847.0. The insider now directly holds 4,739,356 shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA).

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) that is trading -77.18% down over the past 12 months. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -32.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.25% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.