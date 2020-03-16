Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -86.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $8.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.24% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -66.91% and -77.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.61 million and changing 20.65% at the moment leaves the stock -84.72% off its SMA200. CPE registered -91.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.31.

The stock witnessed a -77.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.31%, and is -48.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 67.50% over the week and 24.73% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $364.47M and $671.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.63 and Fwd P/E is 0.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.63% and -92.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $377.58M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 141.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 164.90% in year-over-year returns.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

403 institutions hold shares in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), with 8.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.13% while institutional investors hold 116.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.23M, and float is at 388.43M with Short Float at 21.42%. Institutions hold 114.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 61.42 million shares valued at $296.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.48% of the CPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.48 million shares valued at $200.37 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 25.99 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $125.54 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 25.57 million with a market value of $123.51 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $51610.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.49 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Conaway Gregory F (Vice President & CAO) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $0.48 per share for $96900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 322908.0 shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $143790.0. The insider now directly holds 1,393,750 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -64.65% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -44.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 87.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.