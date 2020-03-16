Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -71.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $9.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $5.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 30.56% higher than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -51.10% and -61.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 21.21% at the moment leaves the stock -68.71% off its SMA200. ERF registered -76.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.36.

The stock witnessed a -61.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.23%, and is -42.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.93% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $516.20M and $936.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.37. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.70% and -79.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $241.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in Enerplus Corporation (ERF), with 444.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 65.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.10M, and float is at 221.35M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 65.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.61 million shares valued at $97.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.12% of the ERF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.21 million shares valued at $51.41 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 6.86 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $48.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 6.36 million with a market value of $45.37 million.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is -85.82% lower over the past 12 months. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -78.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.84% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.3.