Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) is -31.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The WETF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is -20.73% and -21.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 31.62% at the moment leaves the stock -35.26% off its SMA200. WETF registered -52.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.13.

The stock witnessed a -33.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.20%, and is -12.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.07% over the week and 9.80% over the month.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $542.89M and $268.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.11. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.00% and -58.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $69.03M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF), with 39.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.68% while institutional investors hold 92.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.03M, and float is at 116.38M with Short Float at 9.85%. Institutions hold 68.99% of the Float.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwartz Jeremy, the company’s Global Head of Research. SEC filings show that Schwartz Jeremy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.32 per share for a total of $46380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 692496.0 shares.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Bossone Anthony (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $3.00 per share for $300000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 548070.0 shares of the WETF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Bossone Anthony (Director) acquired 16,200 shares at an average price of $3.89 for $63018.0. The insider now directly holds 448,070 shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) that is trading -13.90% down over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -17.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.65.