Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Vs. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS): Those Ticking Clocks

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) shares are -36.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.53% or $1.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.95% down YTD and -32.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.30% and -35.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 03, 2018, CIBC recommended the MFC stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the MFC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.61. The forecasts give the Manulife Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $25.71 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.18. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.59% or 28.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.03, down -9.60% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.21 for the next year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is trading around $23.31 with a market cap of $8.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $203.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAGS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $76.21 million. This represented a 79.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $369.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.28 billion from $3.24 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $449.16 million while total current assets were at $3.08 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$57.38 million, significantly higher than the -$559.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$109.61 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 22.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 19.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $681.99 million and represent 12.30% of shares outstanding.