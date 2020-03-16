New Big Money Means Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -60.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $22.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 25.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is -30.42% and -47.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.4 million and changing 22.82% at the moment leaves the stock -61.57% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -73.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.50.

The stock witnessed a -41.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.71%, and is -14.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.91% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.55. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.40% and -76.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $395.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

391 institutions hold shares in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), with 51.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.33% while institutional investors hold 133.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 260.43M, and float is at 202.85M with Short Float at 15.04%. Institutions hold 106.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 28.71 million shares valued at $383.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the ETRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.98 million shares valued at $266.99 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.28 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $257.62 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 16.0 million with a market value of $213.76 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KARAM THOMAS F, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that KARAM THOMAS F bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $487500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 525000.0 shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Charletta Diana M (President and COO) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $6.54 per share for $228900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81543.0 shares of the ETRN stock.