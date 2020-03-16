New Big Money Means J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is -46.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The JCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $0.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -140.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -8.65% and -23.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.12 million and changing 46.31% at the moment leaves the stock -34.76% off its SMA200. JCP registered -67.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.92.

The stock witnessed a -18.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.90%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.05% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $197.26M and $11.17B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.55% and -67.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) is at an average rating of 3.60.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $2.3B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP), with 14.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.50% while institutional investors hold 61.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 328.76M, and float is at 305.07M with Short Float at 34.65%. Institutions hold 58.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 44.42 million shares valued at $49.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the JCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.09 million shares valued at $20.26 million to account for 5.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Newport Trust Co which holds 15.92 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $17.83 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 10.73 million with a market value of $12.01 million.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAYNE LISA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAYNE LISA A bought 230,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $181930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 517890.0 shares.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Wlazlo Michelle (EVP, Chief Merchant) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $0.59 per share for $58930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the JCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, TERUEL JAVIER G (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $293950.0. The insider now directly holds 2,263,579 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP).

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -39.44% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 105.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.15.