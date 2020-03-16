NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Vs. Americold Realty Trust (COLD): Updated Outlook

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) shares are -27.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.46% or $2.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.32% down YTD and -25.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.94% and -26.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the NRG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Vertical Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the NRG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.25. The forecasts give the NRG Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.55% or 29.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.10% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.19, up 5.70% from $3.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $1.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 948,281 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 667,201. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 888,654 and 567,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

Curci Brian, a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 18,500 shares worth $698560.0 at $37.76 per share on Jan 06. The Exec VP, Retail had earlier sold another 52,500 NRG shares valued at $1.98 million on Jan 06. The shares were sold at $37.77 per share. Gaudette Robert J (Senior VP, Business Solutions) sold 37,272 shares at $37.76 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $1.41 million while Gaudette Robert J, (Senior VP, Business Solutions) sold 2,992 shares on Jan 03 for $115401.0 with each share fetching $38.57.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), on the other hand, is trading around $29.72 with a market cap of $6.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Americold Realty Trust (COLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.08 million. This represented a 99.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $485.98 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $236.19 million, significantly higher than the $188.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$66.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Americold Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 158,840 shares. Insider sales totaled 51,586 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 698.57k shares after the latest sales, with 22.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 199.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americold Realty Trust having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.28 million shares worth more than $956.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $482.28 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.