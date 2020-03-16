OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Vs. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE): Those Ticking Clocks

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) shares are -20.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.65% or $2.78 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.45% down YTD and -22.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.40% and -28.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the OMF stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on July 30, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the OMF stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.88. The forecasts give the OneMain Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.23% or 35.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to $1.72, up from the $1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.84, up 11.50% from $6.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 147,863 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 90,344. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 127,254 and 39,740 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levine Jay N., a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $307200.0 at $30.72 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 OMF shares valued at $290000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $29.00 per share. SMITH RICHARD A (Director) bought 1,730 shares at $38.23 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $66138.0 while SMITH RICHARD A, (Director) bought 270 shares on Mar 04 for $10103.0 with each share fetching $37.42.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), on the other hand, is trading around $43.69 with a market cap of $4.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.82 million. This represented a 96.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $725.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.75 billion from $13.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $512.47 million, significantly higher than the $499.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $54.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 192,256 shares. Insider sales totaled 156,042 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 13.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.30% with a share float percentage of 107.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company.