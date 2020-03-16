OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) makes 27.36% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is -6.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.55 and a high of $11.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSUR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.54, the stock is 22.19% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.08 million and changing 35.37% at the moment leaves the stock -3.32% off its SMA200. OSUR registered -33.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80.

The stock witnessed a 12.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.95%, and is 27.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.73% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $477.73M and $154.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.13. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.86% and -36.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OraSure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $29.23M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 527.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 99.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.36M, and float is at 60.70M with Short Float at 5.51%. Institutions hold 97.12% of the Float.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TANG STEPHEN S PHD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TANG STEPHEN S PHD bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $8.56 per share for a total of $8560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 119960.0 shares.

OraSure Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that JERRETT JACK E (SVP & General Counsel) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $8.55 per share for $85487.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91885.0 shares of the OSUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Cuca Roberto (CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.03 for $90314.0. The insider now directly holds 47,575 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -52.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.48% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.94.