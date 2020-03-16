Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) stock Surged by 35.27 yesterday

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is -61.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $30.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 41.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is -38.28% and -51.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 35.27% at the moment leaves the stock -75.70% off its SMA200. BTU registered -87.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.26.

The stock witnessed a -54.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.60%, and is -24.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.54% over the week and 13.30% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $357.86M and $4.62B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.04% and -88.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.79 with sales reaching $875.03M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.00% in year-over-year returns.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), with 17.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.70% while institutional investors hold 4.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.54M, and float is at 95.95M with Short Float at 8.02%. Institutions hold 3.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elliott Management Corporation with over 28.92 million shares valued at $263.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.78% of the BTU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.69 million shares valued at $61.0 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 6.17 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $56.25 million, while Contrarian Capital Management, LLC holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $50.49 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorch A. Verona, the company’s EVP,CLO,Govt Affairs&Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Dorch A. Verona sold 2,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $8.22 per share for a total of $19333.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113600.0 shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Richard Paul V. (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $8.22 per share for $1249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28466.0 shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Kellow Glenn L (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 2,968 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $24397.0. The insider now directly holds 812,720 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).